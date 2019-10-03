Poet Ishmael Hope and author Don Reardon live

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, October 4, 2019.
On Friday’s show, we’ll preview a Friday-night reading and book signing event with Don Reardon and Ishmael Hope. We’ll hang out with Anchorage-based comic artist Lucas Elliot who will preview his First Friday reception and a free Saturday workshop. We’ll check in with Juneau’s Stonewall 50 Project, and KTOO’s Tanna Peters will preview The Second City comedy show.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
