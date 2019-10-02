Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

  • Local election results on Juneau ballot measures, Juneau Assembly and Juneau School Board,
  • another tight race in Fairbanks mayoral election,
  • a sugary drink tax appears to fail in Utqiagvik,
  • Homer votes to ban plastic bags,
  • U.S. Forest Service officials announce public meetings related to possible new Kensington Gold Mine operations,
  • AEL&P says the flume trail is reopening and that the utility shouldn’t have to burn diesel this winter,
  • the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development announces its receiving a $20 million federal literacy grant, and
  • Washington state officials say an earthquake warning app for smartphones is coming in October 2020.
