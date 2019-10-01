Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- It’s Election Day in Juneau,
- a full-page newspaper ad naming hundreds of locals who support a new Juneau Arts and Culture Center irk some of the people named,
- the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. announces the launch of an in-state investment program,
- the state of Alaska is appealing a court decision having to do with how much leave time ferry workers are entitled to,
- a new report says Alaska had its highest violent crime rate in five years in 2018,
- school officials in Hooper Bay are investigating three racist, hate-filled notes left in the locker of a mixed-race student, and
- a conservative mayor in Maine says he’ll defy a state law that declares Oct. 14 Indigenous People’s Day.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska receives $20M federal grant to support reading skillsThe $20.7 million federal grant will be distributed to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development over five years.
-
Bristol Bay is outgrowing its wastewater infrastructure. Could a fish tax help fix it?The commercial fishing industry puts a lot of strain on Bristol Bay's outdated sewer system. A proposed fisheries business tax is aimed at fixing that problem.
-
It’s Election Day in JuneauThis year's election for Juneau Assembly members brings some unintuitive aspects of the city's election codes into play.
-
New JACC newspaper ad sets off debate over campaign messaging days before Juneau electionWhile the sponsors say the New JACC Partnership's full-page ad in the Juneau Empire wasn’t intended to be political, those upset by it feel the ad implied their support for a contentious ballot proposition.