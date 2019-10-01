Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

Join KTOO for an evening with the next generation of comedy superstars at KTOO Presents: The Second City.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th at the JDHS Auditorium

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy group brings the show, “The Best of Second City.” This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more.

Come see where it all began during this special one-night-only laugh-riot and fundraiser.

Premium and general reserved seats available now.

This show may contain Adult or Mature Content and may be appropriate for audience members aged 17 and older.

Or purchase tickets at The JACC, Hearthside Books and Rainy Retreat books.

This event made possible by generous support from Xentropa Services and from IBEW 1547.