Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

By October 1, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • It’s Election Day in Juneau,
  • a full-page newspaper ad naming hundreds of locals who support a new Juneau Arts and Culture Center irk some of the people named,
  • the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. announces the launch of an in-state investment program,
  • the state of Alaska is appealing a court decision having to do with how much leave time ferry workers are entitled to,
  • a new report says Alaska had its highest violent crime rate in five years in 2018,
  • school officials in Hooper Bay are investigating three racist, hate-filled notes left in the locker of a mixed-race student, and
  • a conservative mayor in Maine says he’ll defy a state law that declares Oct. 14 Indigenous People’s Day.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X