2019 Juneau Municipal Election: Juneau Assembly

Four candidates are running for four open seats on the Juneau Assembly in this year’s municipal election.
Incumbents Wade Bryson and Carole Triem are both running unopposed after their first year serving on the Assembly. Bryson and Triem were elected to one-year terms in 2018, replacing two other Assembly members who resigned to run for mayor.
The only contested race is in District 1, where one candidate will win a three-year seat and the other a one-year seat. That contest is between incumbent Alicia Hughes-Skandijs and Greg Smith. Whichever candidate receives the most votes will serve the three-year term.
Hughes-Skandijs was appointed to finish out the remainder of this year in former Assembly member Jesse Kiehl’s District 1 seat after he resigned in January to join the Alaska Senate. That seat has one more year remaining in its term.
You can learn more about the candidates in KTOO’s 2019 Juneau Municipal Election Guide.
This story will be updated as election results become available.
Juneau Assembly candidate profiles
