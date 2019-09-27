Newscast – Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs an administrative order affecting how public employee unions collect dues,
- the state Department of Revenue confirms this year’s permanent fund dividends will be $1,606,
- Gov. Dunleavy picks Rep. Josh Revak to fill a Senate vacancy,
- U.S. Navy officials say they’re considering re-establishing a permanent base in Alaska’s Bering Sea region,
- Juneau Assembly candidates share their views on improvements for Centenniall Hall and the Juneau Arts and Culture Center,
- Juneau School Board candidates answer a question on implementing a recent indigenous language policy,
- Southeast moose hunt numbers hit 37,
- Australian police officers attending a convention in Anchorage hold an impromptu ceremony, and
- clear skies tonight are combining with a high aurora forecast.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
YK Delta tribal consortium withdraws support for Donlin Gold mineDelegates at the Association of Village Council Presidents' annual convention overwhelmingly voted to withdraw a 2006 resolution supporting the Donlin Gold mine, then passed a separate resolution that opposes it.
-
8 key takeaways for Alaska in a major new United Nations report on climate changeThe United Nations has released a major new report on climate change. It contains stark warnings on how rising emissions will affect environments across the globe — and much of Alaska.
-
About 300 BP union employees will keep their jobs — for nowAccording to Hilcorp, about 300 BP union workers at Prudhoe Bay will remain in their jobs — at least through the end of their current contract.
-
Dunleavy picks Rep. Josh Revak in second bid to fill Alaska Senate seatIn his second attempt to replace the late Anchorage Republican state Sen. Chris Birch, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked state Rep. Josh Revak.