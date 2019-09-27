Newscast – Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy signs an administrative order affecting how public employee unions collect dues,
  • the state Department of Revenue confirms this year’s permanent fund dividends will be $1,606,
  • Gov. Dunleavy picks Rep. Josh Revak to fill a Senate vacancy,
  • U.S. Navy officials say they’re considering re-establishing a permanent base in Alaska’s Bering Sea region,
  • Juneau Assembly candidates share their views on improvements for Centenniall Hall and the Juneau Arts and Culture Center,
  • Juneau School Board candidates answer a question on implementing a recent indigenous language policy,
  • Southeast moose hunt numbers hit 37,
  • Australian police officers attending a convention in Anchorage hold an impromptu ceremony, and
  • clear skies tonight are combining with a high aurora forecast.
