Newscast – Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

In this newscast:
- A federal judge freezes timber sales in the Tongass National Forest pending a decision in related litigation,
- the candidates for Juneau Assembly and Juneau School Board say why they’re running,
- an SUV smashes into an active construction zone and injures a construction worker,
- Southeast lawmakers sound off on the Dunleavy adminsitration’s budget cuts at Southeast Conference,
- the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority’s annual land sale gets underway, and
- the Alaska Republican Party cancels its presidential primary.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Construction worker injured after SUV plows through parking garage wallOne construction worker was injured and work was halted on Monday as police investigated the incident.
-
Respected Alaska Native community elder Howard Luke diesThe Athabascan elder founded Gaaleeya Spirit Camp near Fairbanks. He was 95.
-
Scientists suspect retreating sea ice is changing the color of Alaska’s tundraAcross Alaska and the low Arctic, satellite imagery shows an increasing number of shrubs popping up on the landscape, transforming the tundra.
-
Alaska GOP scraps 2020 presidential primary, helping TrumpEarlier this month, Republican leaders in Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas voted to scrap their presidential nominating contests in 2020.