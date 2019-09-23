Newscast – Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

  • A federal judge freezes timber sales in the Tongass National Forest pending a decision in related litigation,
  • the candidates for Juneau Assembly and Juneau School Board say why they’re running,
  • an SUV smashes into an active construction zone and injures a construction worker,
  • Southeast lawmakers sound off on the Dunleavy adminsitration’s budget cuts at Southeast Conference,
  • the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority’s annual land sale gets underway, and
  • the Alaska Republican Party cancels its presidential primary.
