Clan Conference runs through Sunday

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Due to training at KTOO, Juneau Afternoon will be on break Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In lieu of the show, we present a three-part radio documentary from American Public Media Reports. This year’s programs explore the challenges of students who regularly relocate, how colleges are using big data to boost student success, and why schools continue to ignore the cognitive science of effective reading instruction.

On Friday’s episode of Juneau Afternoon, we’ll continue our coverage of Sharing Our Knowledge: A Conference of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian Tribes and Clans. The gathering begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Venues are KTOO’s TV studio, the State Museum, and the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, and includes presentations and demonstrations on weaving, spear throwing, art, geology, carving, language, climate change, film and more.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

