Sharing Our Knowledge begins Thursday

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 23, 2019.
On Monday’s show, we’ll meet artists, organizers and presenters involved with Sharing Our Knowledge: A Conference of Tlingit, Haida & Tsimshian Tribes & Clans. The conference begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Venues are KTOO’s TV studio, the State Museum, and the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall, and includes presentations and demonstrations on weaving, spear throwing, art, geology, carving, language, climate change, film and more.
Our interview with Lily Hope:
Out interview with Alice Taff, Yarro Vaara, and Vivian Mork:
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Tune in this Monday night at 7 p.m. for the broadcast of Mudrooms’ September storytelling gathering themed Food for Thought.
