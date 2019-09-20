Live music with Kray Van Kirk

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, September 20, 2019.
On Friday’s episode, singer-songwriter Kray Van Kirk will play live, preview tonight’s concert and talk about his recording titled The Midnight Commander. We’ll meet organizers and participants in Alaska Chess, and learn why the centuries-old game is appealing to youth. UAS professor of biology Dave Tallmon will teach us about the importance of the Auke Creek Fish Weir – and we’ll talk salmon recipes for Foodie Friday.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Judge: Alaska’s justice system is failing in the case of slain Mountain Village womanA judge has declared a crisis in the state’s courts, saying turnover among public defenders is delaying criminal trials and denying justice for victims and defendants alike.
-
Anchorage schools: No monthly anthem, state song requirementThe Anchorage School Board voted 3-4 Tuesday to reject a proposed requirement for district schools to play the songs. Board member Dave Donley proposed the policy, saying regularly playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "Alaska's Flag" would have built unity and instilled more patriotism in students.
-
Senate Republicans reject Dunleavy’s pick to fill vacant seatThe seat became vacant in August when Sen. Chris Birch died suddenly from heart complications.
-
Even more cruise ships are coming to Alaska in 2020Alaska cruise ship visitors are expected to break new records for the fifth straight year, according to recent projections from an industry trade group.