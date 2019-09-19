Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

By September 19, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • State health officials recommend all Alaskans 6 months and older get a flu shot after flagging 18 deaths flu deaths last season,
  • University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen says 13 teams are looking into restructuring options for the system,
  • Senate Republicans shoot down Rep. Laddie Shaw’s appointment to their chamber,
  • the Alaska Department of Revenue’s chief economist walks through how Alaska fits into global markets after the oil field attack in Saudi Arabia,
  • the Petersburg Borough Assembly writes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for salmon protections from Canadian mines,
  • Alaska’s top transportation official and the mayor of Prince Rupert fail to reach a deal to keep ferry service going to small port city in British Columbia,
  • someone firing off expired flares near Petersburg triggers unnecessary rescue responses, and
  • Amazon vows to switch to track and report its greenhouse gas emissions and switch to 100 percent renewable energy.
