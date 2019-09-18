Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

By September 18, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The annual Southeast Conference begins in Sitka with headlines about the ferry system, cruise industry growth and timber contractions;
  • the megaship Norwegian Joy ruffles Haines gillnetters and residents during its Chilkat Inlet visit last week;
  • a family accuses an Anchorage funeral home of holding their loved one’s body hostage over unpaid bills; and
  • the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly hosts another non-traditional invocation, this time with a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
