Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

In this newscast:
- The annual Southeast Conference begins in Sitka with headlines about the ferry system, cruise industry growth and timber contractions;
- the megaship Norwegian Joy ruffles Haines gillnetters and residents during its Chilkat Inlet visit last week;
- a family accuses an Anchorage funeral home of holding their loved one’s body hostage over unpaid bills; and
- the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly hosts another non-traditional invocation, this time with a member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Attack in Saudia Arabia highlights Alaska’s diminishing role on the global oil stageThis year, for the first time in at least a dozen years, the state of Alaska will change the way it forecasts the price of its oil.
-
Pastafarian pastor leads prayer at Kenai Assembly meetingA pastor wearing a colander on his head offered the opening prayer on behalf of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. He ended the prayer with: "Ramen."
-
Seattle City Council votes to withhold business from Arctic Refuge oil companiesThe Seattle City Council voted Monday to avoid doing business with any company that that leases land in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to explore for oil.
-
Marooned: Cordova braces for a winter without ferry serviceAlaska’s coastal residents have long warned of dire effects if lawmakers sharply reduce ferry budgets. Now, absent an adjustment to the ferry schedule by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration, those warnings could become reality.