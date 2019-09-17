Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The state sues to try to stop the state’s largest public employee union from collecting dues without “clear and compelling evidence” that the workers consent,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy names Alaska’s new Public Defender,
  • scientists try to figure out what seabirds died off en mass again this summer,
  • a permafrost tunnel north of Fairbanks serves as a lab for testing techniques for searching for ice on other planets, and
  • a food researcher and author names Sitka in a list of seven cities changing the way Americans eat.
