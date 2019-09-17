Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state sues to try to stop the state’s largest public employee union from collecting dues without “clear and compelling evidence” that the workers consent,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy names Alaska’s new Public Defender,
- scientists try to figure out what seabirds died off en mass again this summer,
- a permafrost tunnel north of Fairbanks serves as a lab for testing techniques for searching for ice on other planets, and
- a food researcher and author names Sitka in a list of seven cities changing the way Americans eat.
Watch: Juneau Municipal Candidates ForumCandidates for Juneau Assembly and the Juneau School District discuss the big issues ahead of the Oct. 1 municipal election.
Alaska attorney general sues to limit union duesThe lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Anchorage also seeks to limit union dues to workers unless the state has “clear and compelling evidence” that they consent to the dues.
Donna Arduin out as Dunleavy budget directorDonna Arduin is no longer in charge of the state budget for Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. Dunleavy’s chief of staff says the decision was “made unanimously within the leadership of the governor’s office.”
Justice Department to send millions to rural Alaska law enforcementThe move frees up nearly $11 million in funding from federal law enforcement programs, including money for local communities and tribal entities for addressing domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. The state will also get three new federal prosecutors who will be focused on rural Alaska.