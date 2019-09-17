CBJ Assembly Meeting – Sept. 17, 2019

0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

  • Clockwise from top left: Carole Triem, Greg Smith, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs, Wade Bryson, Emil Mackey, Bonnie Jensen, Martin Stepetin Sr., Deedie Sorensen.

    Watch live: Juneau municipal candidates forum

    The League of Women Voters of Juneau Municipal Candidates Forum is at 7 p.m. tonight. You can attend the forum in person at KTOO, watch live here or listen live on KTOO-FM.
  • Attorney General Kevin Clarkson reads summaries of three constitutional amendments proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to reporters at a press conference in the Capitol in Juneau on Jan. 30, 2019.

    Alaska attorney general sues to limit union dues

    The lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Anchorage also seeks to limit union dues to workers unless the state has “clear and compelling evidence” that they consent to the dues. 
  • Office of Management and Budget Director Donna Arduin answers questions from the press about the governor’s 10-year budget plan on March 21, 2019. She spoke at a press briefing held in the governor’s cabinet room at the State Capitol in Juneau.

    Donna Arduin out as Dunleavy budget director

    Donna Arduin is no longer in charge of the state budget for Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. Dunleavy’s chief of staff says the decision was “made unanimously within the leadership of the governor’s office.”
  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr heard concerns from Alaska Native leaders about the lack of law enforcement and high rates of sexual assault and domestic violence in rural Alaska. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

    Justice Department to send millions to rural Alaska law enforcement

    The move frees up nearly $11 million in funding from federal law enforcement programs, including money for local communities and tribal entities for addressing domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. The state will also get three new federal prosecutors who will be focused on rural Alaska.
X