CBJ Assembly Meeting – Sept. 17, 2019

Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Watch live: Juneau municipal candidates forumThe League of Women Voters of Juneau Municipal Candidates Forum is at 7 p.m. tonight. You can attend the forum in person at KTOO, watch live here or listen live on KTOO-FM.
-
Alaska attorney general sues to limit union duesThe lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Anchorage also seeks to limit union dues to workers unless the state has “clear and compelling evidence” that they consent to the dues.
-
Donna Arduin out as Dunleavy budget directorDonna Arduin is no longer in charge of the state budget for Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. Dunleavy’s chief of staff says the decision was “made unanimously within the leadership of the governor’s office.”
-
Justice Department to send millions to rural Alaska law enforcementThe move frees up nearly $11 million in funding from federal law enforcement programs, including money for local communities and tribal entities for addressing domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. The state will also get three new federal prosecutors who will be focused on rural Alaska.