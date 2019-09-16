Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, the Con Brio Chamber Series will preview this weekend’s concert of women composers’ music performed by women. Friends of the State Museum will preview talks by Ketchikan-based artist Ray Troll, and the director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. AWARE will teach us how to nominate Women of Distinction, and we’ll meet some middle school musicians.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
