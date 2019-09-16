Newscast – Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

Learn about your candidates for Juneau School Board and Juneau Assembly in this League of Women Voters of Juneau municipal candidates forum.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, but live video streams will be available through all partner organizations as well as live audio on KTOO at 104.3 FM. Archived versions will also be available online.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the television studio at KTOO. We plan to spend a bit under two hours total. All of the candidates for Juneua Assembly and Juneau School Board plan to participate.

Juneau’s municipal election is Oct. 1.

This is event is co-hosted by KTOO and the Juneau Empire.