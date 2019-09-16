Newscast – Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

By September 16, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s polarizing budget director Donna Arduin moves to a lower advisory role,
  • emails from the end of the last administration suggests former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott may have invited a woman into his room,
  • Cordova braces for its last state ferry until the end of April,
  • Southeast Alaska won’t have a commercial fishing season for red king crab again,
  • Washington state health officials say two more residents have been treated for severe lung disease linked to vaping,
  • Anchorage’s plastic bag ban takes effect, and
  • the National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain with multiple days of multi-inch rain totals later this week.
