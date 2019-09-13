“Devilfish” opens Friday at Perseverance Theatre

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 16, 2019.

On Monday’s show, we’ll meet the creative team behind the play “Devilfish,” which opens at Perseverance Theatre on Friday. The Jensen-Olson Arboretum will give us an update. And we’ll get a preview of Sharing Our Knowledge: A Conference of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian Tribes and Clans.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tune in to KTOO 104.3 this Monday at 7:00 p.m. for the live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly meeting.

