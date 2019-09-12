Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

  • The Trump administration takes one the last steps needed to let oil companies bid on oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
  • the state files criminal charges against oil field services company Baker Hughes alleging workers were ignored and exposed to toxic chemicals,
  • federal officials declare an unusual mortality event for three species of ice seals,
  • police data in Nome show just 8% of calls about sexual assaults against adults resulted in an arrest over a 10 year period,
  • Alaska delegates travel to Washington D.C. to reauthorize and make mandatory federal payments in lieu of property taxes to Tongass communities,
  • Facebook expands its “Today In” service to 6,000 U.S. cities and towns to coax news deserts into bloom, and
  • a vaping-related hospitalization is confirmed in King County, Washington.
