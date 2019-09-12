Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Trump administration takes one the last steps needed to let oil companies bid on oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
- the state files criminal charges against oil field services company Baker Hughes alleging workers were ignored and exposed to toxic chemicals,
- federal officials declare an unusual mortality event for three species of ice seals,
- police data in Nome show just 8% of calls about sexual assaults against adults resulted in an arrest over a 10 year period,
- Alaska delegates travel to Washington D.C. to reauthorize and make mandatory federal payments in lieu of property taxes to Tongass communities,
- Facebook expands its “Today In” service to 6,000 U.S. cities and towns to coax news deserts into bloom, and
- a vaping-related hospitalization is confirmed in King County, Washington.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Recent headlines
-
State files felony charges against Baker Hughes after Kenai Peninsula workers were sickenedThe charges against the company and its subsidiaries stem from an alleged 2014 incident involving workers from UIC Construction.
-
Rural Alaska clinics depend on broadband internet. What happens when it goes out?Gail Alstrom of the St. Mary’s Sub-Regional Clinic says rural Alaska health care clinics like hers rely on broadband internet service. An outage sends them back in time.
-
2 in 5 Alaska students are proficient in English language arts, fewer in mathThe Alaska Department of Education and Early Development shared the results of last school year's statewide testing last week. There’s plenty of room for improvement.
-
US House votes to block drilling in Arctic Refuge; bill unlikely to become lawAlaska Congressman Don Young voted against the bill. On the House floor, he told ANWR drilling opponents, “You’re wasting our time.”