Fungus among us

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, September 13, 2019.

On Friday’s episode, we’ll meet fungus professor Dr. Gary Laursen who will tell us about his book, and preview talks and mushroom walks, a.k.a. “fungi forays.” The Learning Connection will outline learning opportunities for adults, and we’ll meet performers in Saturday night’s burlesque show.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

