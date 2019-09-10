Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

In this newscast:
- A desirable piece of waterfront property in downtown Juneau may have a new private owner — Norwegian Cruise Lines — despite the City and Borough of Juneau’s efforts.
- Holland America Line will pay the state a $17,000 fine a year after one of its cruise ship’s holding tanks leaked greywater into Glacier Bay National Park.
- A public comment period is ending soon on proposed logging, recreation and stream work in the Tongass National Forest near Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake, but the U.S. Forest Service continues to face questions about a lack of specifics.
- It could end up being the best commercial Dungeness crab season for a decade in Southeast Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
More than 2,000 Fort Wainwright soldiers to deploy to IraqThe soldiers are part of a joint task force that will mainly be helping train Iraqi troops, law enforcement officers and other security forces.
-
Alaska Permanent Fund grew by $1.4B in last fiscal yearThe Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation's board of trustees said during a meeting that the fund stood at $66.3 billion, up from $64.9 billion on the same date in 2018.
-
Below-average sea ice levels are expanding Arctic shipping optionsAs of Aug. 31, Arctic sea ice coverage dropped to the third-lowest extent on satellite record for that day, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
-
Delta Western fined $400,000 over Juneau tank farm violationsThe Seattle-based company neither admitted nor denied any wrongdoing in the settlement. But had it been convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties, it could have paid out more than $90 million.