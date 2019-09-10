Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

  • A desirable piece of waterfront property in downtown Juneau may have a new private owner — Norwegian Cruise Lines — despite the City and Borough of Juneau’s efforts.
  • Holland America Line will pay the state a $17,000 fine a year after one of its cruise ship’s holding tanks leaked greywater into Glacier Bay National Park.
  • A public comment period is ending soon on proposed logging, recreation and stream work in the Tongass National Forest near Petersburg, Wrangell and Kake, but the U.S. Forest Service continues to face questions about a lack of specifics.
  • It could end up being the best commercial Dungeness crab season for a decade in Southeast Alaska.
