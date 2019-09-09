Patient medevaced from Admiralty Island after explosion

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a patient from Admiralty Island Saturday after he reportedly sustained critical injuries in an explosion.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard says a 60-year-old man lost the fingers on his left hand in the explosion in the Hawk Inlet area.

Saturday, a #USCG Air Station Sitka aircrew medevaced a 60YOM near Green's Creek Mine in Hawk Inlet. He was in an explosion that caused him to lose the fingers on his left hand. A local paramedic put a tourniquet on his hand before aircrew arrived to transport him to Juneau. — USCGAlaska (@USCGAlaska) September 8, 2019

Hecla Greens Creek Mine spokesperson Mike Satre wrote in an email that the crew of a nearby commercial fishing tender provided first aid and transported the victim to Greens Creek Mine, where he was stabilized by the mine’s medical staff.

According to Satre, the injured man does not work at the mine but owns a floathouse in the northern part of Hawk Inlet nearby.

A Coast Guard crew from Air Station Sitka transported the victim to Juneau for further medical treatment.

Bartlett Regional Hospital declined to comment on the victim’s status.

Editor’s note: The headline for this story has been revised to avoid confusion about the precise location of the explosion.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.