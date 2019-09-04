Climate action group organizes rally on capitol steps

Scott Burton hosts Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, the climate action group 350 Juneau will preview Tuesday’s noontime rally on the capitol steps. We’ll check in with UAS, and the Zach Gordon Youth Center. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview this First Friday’s arts and entertainment.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

