Newscast – Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

By September 2, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Federal officials visit Nome to discuss violent crime, missing and murdered Native Americans, and illegal narcotics;
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy picks Rep. Laddie Shaw to fill Anchorage Sen. Chris Birch’s vacant seat,
  • Orthodox pilgrims make their way to Spruce Island near Kodiak, and
  • the Interior Department OKs motorized electric bicycles in national parks and public lands usually off limits to motorized vehicles.
