Newscast – Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- Federal officials visit Nome to discuss violent crime, missing and murdered Native Americans, and illegal narcotics;
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy picks Rep. Laddie Shaw to fill Anchorage Sen. Chris Birch’s vacant seat,
- Orthodox pilgrims make their way to Spruce Island near Kodiak, and
- the Interior Department OKs motorized electric bicycles in national parks and public lands usually off limits to motorized vehicles.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Earthquake shakes Southeast Alaska, no tsunami dangerThe 5.0 tremblor struck just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
-
Dunleavy policy advisor Tuckerman Babcock leaves the administrationBabcock's retirement was announced via email on Friday. He was the chair of the Alaska Republican Party before he was asked to work in Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration.
-
Alaska nonprofits shrink staffing and services to keep homeless shelteredThe dust is settling after Alaska's state budget battle. But homeless service providers say serious damage has already been done.
-
Music: Rockabilly musicians Deke Dickerson and Sally Jo tour Southeast AlaskaDeke Dickerson and Sally Jo played live on "Juneau Afternoon" Friday. This weekend, they're due to play in Petersburg Friday night, Sitka on Saturday and in Juneau on Sunday.