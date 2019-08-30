Tuesday: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre stages: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

On Tuesday’s show, actors and producers from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre will preview the musical comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Juneau’s public libraries will give us an update. We’ll meet Juneau Jazz and Classics’ new executive director Sandy Fortier [FOUR-tee-eh]. And we’ll meet members of the consolidated Juneau High School Football program and preview their game with Wasilla.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

