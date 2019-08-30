Monday is Labor Day

In lieu of Juneau Afternoon on Labor Day, we present American Anthem: The Special. Tom Cole and Elizabeth Blair host this one-hour special featuring America’s most iconic anthems. The show will also be repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN.

Tune in Monday night at 7 p.m. on KTOO for a special from The Pulse. Science at Work explores how science and technology are changing work and workplaces, and what we are learning about the pitfalls of different work environments. Our current healthcare conundrum certainly stems in part from the coupling of work and insurance benefits — so we’ll look at the past and future of this union. We’ll meet a woman who used science to prove that ladies should be part of the work force. Also: The psychology of snarky office emails, and the case for mandatory vacation days.

