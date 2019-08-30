Monday is Labor Day

In lieu of Juneau Afternoon on Labor Day, we present American Anthem: The Special. Tom Cole and Elizabeth Blair host this one-hour special featuring America’s most iconic anthems. The show will also be repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN.
Tune in Monday night at 7 p.m. on KTOO for a special from The Pulse. Science at Work explores how science and technology are changing work and workplaces, and what we are learning about the pitfalls of different work environments. Our current healthcare conundrum certainly stems in part from the coupling of work and insurance benefits — so we’ll look at the past and future of this union. We’ll meet a woman who used science to prove that ladies should be part of the work force. Also: The psychology of snarky office emails, and the case for mandatory vacation days.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy policy advisor Tuckerman Babcock leaves the administrationBabcock's retirement was announced via email on Friday. He was the chair of the Alaska Republican Party before he was asked to work in Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration.
Alaska nonprofits shrink staffing and services to keep homeless shelteredThe dust is settling after Alaska's state budget battle. But homeless service providers say serious damage has already been done.
Music: Rockabilly musicians Deke Dickerson and Sally Jo tour Southeast AlaskaDeke Dickerson and Sally Jo played live on "Juneau Afternoon" Friday. This weekend, they're due to play in Petersburg Friday night, Sitka on Saturday and in Juneau on Sunday.
Dunleavy selects Alaska state Rep. Laddie Shaw to fill seat of late Sen. Chris BirchLess than a year into his first term as an Alaska state representative, Laddie Shaw has been selected to fill the Senate seat of the late Chris Birch.