Stories about life in Juneau wanted

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, August 30, 2019.

On Friday’s episode, Ryan Conarro and Lillian Petershoare will outline a new audio installation project about life in the capital city – and tell us about the personal stories, memories and histories they’d like to record. National Endowment for the Humanities chair Jon Parrish Peede will tell us why he visited Juneau, and visiting writer and rockabilly musician Deke Dickerson will play live and highlight his Southeast Alaska tour.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

