Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

In this newscast:
- Stakeholders react to news that President Donald Trump wants to open up the Tongass National Forest to roadbuilding,
- Alaska public employee unions call the state attorney general’s legal opinion on union dues ideologically “extreme,”
- Haines brewers and distillers react to the latest regulatory proposal from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, and
- state wildlife troopers allege they caught a longtime fishing lobbyist fishing illegally near Sitka.
Recent headlines
As DeVos promotes her Education Freedom Scholarship statewide, some advocates wonder how it would work in AlaskaU.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been in Alaska this week highlighting her national Education Freedom Scholarship proposal.
Nanwalek is rapidly running out of waterThe Kenai Peninsula village declared a water emergency on Tuesday. But a tribal council member says if there’s no significant rainfall this week, they could be completely dry by the weekend.
Internal email casts uncertainty on future of BP Alaska employeesIn the email, sent after the deal was made public, BP Alaska President Janet Weiss told employees they have three options, including applying for jobs with BP outside Alaska or leaving the company with a severance package.
Is the USDA now leaning toward a full exemption of the Roadless Rule in Alaska?A national news story caused a stir this week, suggesting President Donald Trump has taken a special interest in how the Tongass will be managed.