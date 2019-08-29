Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

By August 29, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Stakeholders react to news that President Donald Trump wants to open up the Tongass National Forest to roadbuilding,
  • Alaska public employee unions call the state attorney general’s legal opinion on union dues ideologically “extreme,”
  • Haines brewers and distillers react to the latest regulatory proposal from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, and
  • state wildlife troopers allege they caught a longtime fishing lobbyist fishing illegally near Sitka.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X