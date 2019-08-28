Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

In this newscast:

  • The federal government releases preliminary studies that are a prerequisite to build a 200-mile Ambler road for mining access,
  • the Glory Hall homeless shelter’s relocation plans upset neighbors of the potential new location,
  • state regulators propose rules to limit activities at breweries and distilleries,
  • Washington state officials propose an overhaul of the legal marijuana industry’s rules,
  • Alaska issues a public health alert about cases of lung illnesses associated with vaping,
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan discusses Arctic security during a short visit to Unalaska, and
  • a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist finishes two-week, trans-Atlantic zero-emission sailing trip to the New York.
