Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

In this newscast:
- The federal government releases preliminary studies that are a prerequisite to build a 200-mile Ambler road for mining access,
- the Glory Hall homeless shelter’s relocation plans upset neighbors of the potential new location,
- state regulators propose rules to limit activities at breweries and distilleries,
- Washington state officials propose an overhaul of the legal marijuana industry’s rules,
- Alaska issues a public health alert about cases of lung illnesses associated with vaping,
- U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan discusses Arctic security during a short visit to Unalaska, and
- a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist finishes two-week, trans-Atlantic zero-emission sailing trip to the New York.
