Newscast – Friday, Aug. 23, 2019

By August 23, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Poll results about Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s policies show a closely split public,
  • U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan say they’ll look into why the Pentagon canceled a project to improve Alaska-based missile defense,
  • the Bureau of Land Management releases a draft of its environmental analysis for a major ConocoPhillips oil project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,
  • a mine wall collapses at the Pogo mine in the Interior,
  • wildfires continue to burn in Southcentral Alaska destroying 51 homes and 84 outbuildings,
  • the Sitka-based Harris Air announces plans to end its commercial flight service in September,
  • Congress is working on a transportation bill that includes funding for a 325-mile stretch of the Alaska Highway in the Yukon, and
  • Iditarod officials deny entry in the race to a veteran, 78-year-old musher Jim Lanier.
