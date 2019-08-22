Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

In this newscast:
- Two 13-year-olds get arrested and charged with “terroristic threatening” for statements reportedly overheard about Floyd Dryden Middle School,
- a scammer steals more than $300,000 from the City and Borough of Juneau,
- state regulators eliminate a requirement that they review air ambulance membership agreements, and
- Jay Inslee drops out of the presidential race and seeks a third term as Washington’s governor.
Recent headlines
City and Borough of Juneau loses almost $80,000 to wire fraud scamA scammer stole $329,630.21 from the City and Borough of Juneau through wire fraud earlier this year. The city’s insurance was able to cover $250,000 — the policy limit for fraud.
Floyd Dryden Middle School students in custody after alleged shooting threatJuneau police received a report Wednesday night from someone who overheard two students at Floyd Dryden Middle School talking about bringing a gun to school and shooting people.
Will EPA veto Pebble? Boss of agency says it’s not his call.During a recent trip to Alaska, the head of the EPA spoke on several topics. But he said nothing about the hottest topic involving the EPA and Alaska: the proposed Pebble Mine.
Trump’s path to ‘energy dominance’ in Alaska has a key opponent: LawyersNot long after Trump took office, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke famously proclaimed "the only path for energy dominance is a path through the great state of Alaska." Two and a half years into the administration, lawyers have proven to be significant impediments to that path.