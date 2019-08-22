Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

By August 22, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Two 13-year-olds get arrested and charged with “terroristic threatening” for statements reportedly overheard about Floyd Dryden Middle School,
  • a scammer steals more than $300,000 from the City and Borough of Juneau,
  • state regulators eliminate a requirement that they review air ambulance membership agreements, and
  • Jay Inslee drops out of the presidential race and seeks a third term as Washington’s governor.
