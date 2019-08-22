Club Baby Seal stand-up comedy

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, August 23, 2019.

On Friday’s episode, the comedians of Club Baby Seal will preview this weekend’s shows at the Gold Town Theater. We’ll check in with Catholic Community Service. And, for Foodie Friday, we’ll me the Dave behind Deckhand Dave’s taco stand.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org

