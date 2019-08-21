Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

By August 21, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Environmental lawyers gear up to fight the Trump administration’s energy policy changes in Alaska,
  • the Catholic Diocese of Juneau announces that at least seven men who worked for the church since 1951 engaged in sexual misconduct,
  • a state budget cut to a program that helped  local governments pay for school infrastructure will force local taxes to increase, and
  • a security robot that was vandalized in California may help capture its vandal.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X