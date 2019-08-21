Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

In this newscast:
- Environmental lawyers gear up to fight the Trump administration’s energy policy changes in Alaska,
- the Catholic Diocese of Juneau announces that at least seven men who worked for the church since 1951 engaged in sexual misconduct,
- a state budget cut to a program that helped local governments pay for school infrastructure will force local taxes to increase, and
- a security robot that was vandalized in California may help capture its vandal.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Diocese of Juneau finds ‘credible evidence’ of sexual misconduct by Southeast Alaska priestsA report commissioned by the Diocese of Juneau found "credible evidence" that seven people who served the Catholic Church in Southeast Alaska since 1951 engaged in sexual misconduct involving minors or vulnerable adults.
-
Pentagon scraps Fort Greely missile defense planThe Pentagon is canceling a project to improve its ground-based missile interceptors, most of which are housed at Fort Greely in the Interior of Alaska.
-
Coast Guard gives school district until Aug. 30 to remove fuel from tanks threatened by Kuskokwim River erosionThe Lower Kuskokwim School District's tanks hold about 36,000 gallons of fuel and are sitting less than 100 feet from the eroding Kuskokwim River bank.
-
In a trickle of information, McKinley Fire evacuees learn the fate of their homesResidents displaced by the McKinley Fire are gradually finding out about their homes and property, as the state begins an assessment that will take days.