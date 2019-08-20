CBJ Assembly Meeting – Aug. 20, 2019

Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
In August, Southcentral Alaska has been abnormally dry and hot — prime conditions for wildfiresUsually by August, peak fire season has passed. But fire and climate experts say conditions in Southcentral Alaska were nearly perfect for fire this weekend, from the sky to the dry forest floor.
-
Juneau’s water utility rates are set to increase in JanuaryA 4% rate increase will take place in January. Then, starting in 2021, rates will go up by 2% each year for 4 years. The City and Borough of Juneau has been steadily raising water and wastewater utility rates for more than a decade to raise revenue to fund improvements to aging infrastructure.
-
Alaskan Joe Balash resigns as assistant secretary of InteriorJoe Balash is one of the highest-placed Alaskans in the Trump administration. In a brief phone call, Balash said he’s resigning to pursue another opportunity.
-
Dunleavy repeats calls for closing budget gap, paying full dividendsIncluding Dunleavy’s vetoes, the budget cut state spending directly controlled by the Legislature by roughly $400 million.