Newscast – Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces his decisions on the Legislature’s latest funding bill,
- coastal communities react to the governor’s veto of $5 million from the Alaska Marine Highway System,
- federal rule changes around abortion referrals prompt Planned Parenthood to drop out of a federally funded family planning program,
- wildfires force evacuations and closures of the Parks and Sterling highways and,
- the parents of five young girls killed in a fire sue Enstar Natural Gas and property interests in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy vetoes ferry funding added by the Legislature in the wake of cutsSupplemental funding added by the legislature to bolster ferry service was eliminated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Communities on Prince William Sound face a seven-month service gap under a draft winter schedule.
Initiative would increase state oil taxes, eliminate tax creditsOil industry representatives say the initiative would hurt the industry.
Governor signs $1,600 PFD, says third special session would focus on full dividendFor the second time, Dunleavy vetoed funding to reimburse municipalities for school construction debt and to pay for Medicaid.
Alaska’s Planned Parenthood chapter withdraws from federal family planning programThe announcement came in response to new rules from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that bar health care providers from referring patients for abortion if they receive funding through Title X.