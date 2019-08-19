Newscast – Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

By August 19, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy announces his decisions on the Legislature’s latest funding bill,
  • coastal communities react to the governor’s veto of $5 million from the Alaska Marine Highway System,
  • federal rule changes around abortion referrals prompt Planned Parenthood to drop out of a federally funded family planning program,
  • wildfires force evacuations and closures of the Parks and Sterling highways and,
  • the parents of five young girls killed in a fire sue Enstar Natural Gas and property interests in a wrongful death lawsuit.
