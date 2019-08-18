With candidacy deadline approaching, 2 Unalaskans have filed for 5 seats

With two days until the deadline, only two Unalaskans have filed to run for local office in October.

City Councilor Dave Gregory is running for reelection on City Council seat D, while Darin Nicholson has declared his candidacy for City Council seat C, currently held by Roger Rowland.

That leaves the ballot blank for three posts: one on the council, currently held by Mayor Frank Kelty (seat A); and two on the school board, held by Kelty (seat C) and Denise Rankin (seat D).

Prospective candidates must file to run at City Hall by Monday, Aug. 19.

Unalaska’s election is Oct. 1.

