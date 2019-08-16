Newscast – Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

In this newscast:
- Organizers of the campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy push through an early signature gathering threshold,
- the Online With Libraries program and a free remote tutoring service get a reprieve from the governor’s budget cuts,
- the daughter of the late state Sen. Chris Birch applies to fill his seat,
- renowned Alaska Native languages linguist Michael Krauss dies,
- some of the creators behind “Molly of Denali” hold a vocal acting workshop in Juneau, and
- scientists in southern California test an underwater whale listening station intended to signal ship captains and reduce collisions.
Recent headlines
‘Molly of Denali’ creators help Juneau kids find their own voices"Molly of Denali" is the first national children's TV show to feature an Alaska Native lead. Some of the show’s creators came to Juneau and put on a vocal acting workshop to help local kids find their own voices.
Michael Krauss, Alaska linguistics expert, dead at 84Linguist Michael Krauss documented conversations with the last surviving speakers of Eyak, advocated for preserving endangered languages and created a map of Alaska Native languages.
Tali Birch Kindred, daughter of deceased state Sen. Birch, takes step toward trying to fill his seatThe daughter of recently-deceased state Sen. Chris Birch, Tali Birch Kindred, is seeking to fill his seat in the Alaska Senate, according to documents she filed with state regulators Friday.
Across Alaska, homeless shelters and services are bracing for reduced fundingWith a capital budget passed, the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. said it will dole out checks to charities that have been trying to keep Alaskans off the streets. But those checks will only go so far.