Newscast – Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

By August 16, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Organizers of the campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy push through an early signature gathering threshold,
  • the Online With Libraries program and a free remote tutoring service get a reprieve from the governor’s budget cuts,
  • the daughter of the late state Sen. Chris Birch applies to fill his seat,
  • renowned Alaska Native languages linguist Michael Krauss dies,
  • some of the creators behind “Molly of Denali” hold a vocal acting workshop in Juneau, and
  • scientists in southern California test an underwater whale listening station intended to signal ship captains and reduce collisions.
0

Things are happening in Alaska

Jump straight to the exciting parts with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, the news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.

Recent headlines

X