Newscast – Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

Join KTOO for an evening of music with NPR’s 2019 Tiny Desk Contest winner and Alaskan, Quinn Christopherson.

The event is co-hosted by The Rendezvous: A Black Sheep Production, on Thursday, August 22nd at 7:30pm.

Quinn Christopherson is an Athabaskan and Inupiaq singer/songwriter who is born, raised and based in Anchorage, Alaska. Quinn will be accompanied on stage by Nick Carpenter of Medium Build.

Doors: 7:00pm

Showtime: 7:30 pm

Opener Daniel Firmin

The Details:

There will be a mix of seating and standing room on a first come basis. This event is 18+ when accompanied by a parent/guardian.

This event made possible with generous support from:

SEAGLA

Gigi Monroe Designs

Coppa