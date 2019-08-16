Juneau Community Foundation’s Youth Equity Project

Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday August 21, 2019.

Juneau Afternoon is still on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.

On Wednesday, the Juneau Community Foundation will highlight the Arts Vibrancy Endowment, and the Youth Equity and Treadwell Ditch Trail Renovation projects. Juneau Community Garden will give us an update, and Collette Costa will preview a live reading of “Stand By Me.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

