Juneau Community Foundation’s Youth Equity Project

Scott Burton hosts on Wednesday August 21, 2019.
Juneau Afternoon is still on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays.
On Wednesday, the Juneau Community Foundation will highlight the Arts Vibrancy Endowment, and the Youth Equity and Treadwell Ditch Trail Renovation projects. Juneau Community Garden will give us an update, and Collette Costa will preview a live reading of “Stand By Me.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Things are happening in Alaska
Jump straight to the exciting parts with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, the news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.
Recent headlines
-
‘Molly of Denali’ creators help Juneau kids find their own voices"Molly of Denali" is the first national children's TV show to feature an Alaska Native lead. Some of the show’s creators came to Juneau and put on a vocal acting workshop to help local kids find their own voices.
-
Michael Krauss, Alaska linguistics expert, dead at 84Linguist Michael Krauss documented conversations with the last surviving speakers of Eyak, advocated for preserving endangered languages and created a map of Alaska Native languages.
-
Tali Birch Kindred, daughter of deceased state Sen. Birch, takes step toward trying to fill his seatThe daughter of recently-deceased state Sen. Chris Birch, Tali Birch Kindred, is seeking to fill his seat in the Alaska Senate, according to documents she filed with state regulators Friday.
-
Across Alaska, homeless shelters and services are bracing for reduced fundingWith a capital budget passed, the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. said it will dole out checks to charities that have been trying to keep Alaskans off the streets. But those checks will only go so far.