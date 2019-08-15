Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

By August 15, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he could work with other organizations on spending reductions as he did with the University of Alaska,
  • the hot, record-breaking summer has ended the summer dog sled tour business early this year,
  • organizers of the Golden North Salmon Derby cancel due to potentially dangerous wind conditions, and
  • two baby orcas appear to be doing well in the endangered southern resident population.
0

Things are happening in Alaska

Jump straight to the exciting parts with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, the news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.

Recent headlines

X