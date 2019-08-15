Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he could work with other organizations on spending reductions as he did with the University of Alaska,
- the hot, record-breaking summer has ended the summer dog sled tour business early this year,
- organizers of the Golden North Salmon Derby cancel due to potentially dangerous wind conditions, and
- two baby orcas appear to be doing well in the endangered southern resident population.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy axes state funding for Cold Climate Housing Research CenterIn an interview with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, CCHRC Director Jack Hébert talks about the center and its funding woes.
Golden North Salmon Derby suspended over wind safety concernsThe fishing contest organizers hope to reschedule. An event organizer says the last time bad weather caused a postponement was its first year -- in 1947.
Shishmaref man finds 50-year-old Russian message in a bottleA story of how technology and the currents of the Berring Strait connected two men in Russia and Alaska.
Dunleavy cites public response in veto reversalsGov. Mike Dunleavy hasn’t wavered from many of his positions since taking office. But that changed this week.