Meet the chairwoman of the National Endowment for the Arts

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, August 16th, 2019.

On Friday’s episode, the National Endowment for the Arts Chairwoman, Mary Anne Carter, will describe the NEA’s relationship with Alaska. We’ll get a preview of a Tai Chi for Seniors class. And for Foodie Friday, we’ll check in with chef Lionel Uddipa who will teach us about a cold noodle salad recipe with home-made sockeye lox and marinated huckleberries.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

