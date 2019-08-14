UAS kicks off new semester

Scott Burton hosts Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, UAS will preview fall-semester class opportunities. The CBJ Parks and Recreation team will highlight end-of-summer activities. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight this weekend’s entertainment with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Wait, what did happen this week?
Cut through the slog and get straight to the point with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, hand-crafted and delivered to your inbox weekly.
Recent headlines
-
Candidate withdraws from Juneau’s school board raceAmanda Ryder notified the city clerk’s office Wednesday that she was dropping out. That leaves four candidates vying for two seats on the board.
-
State funding for early education restored, but services this year could still be affected“Plans have been put in place that it's hard to walk back from, because this was such a disruption," said Tlingit and Haida Head Start director Amber Frommherz.
-
Alaska’s “landless communities” discuss possibilities for settlementNearly 50 years ago, Native corporations were created and thousands of acres of land were transferred to each one. However, Alaska Natives from five communities were excluded from the settlement.
-
Veto blocks cruise funding for Marine ExchangeAlaska’s primary provider of real-time marine vessel tracking has lost 11% of its funding. That’s following a line item veto by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in the 2020 capital budget.