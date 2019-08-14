UAS kicks off new semester

Scott Burton hosts Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Thursday on Juneau Afternoon, UAS will preview fall-semester class opportunities. The CBJ Parks and Recreation team will highlight end-of-summer activities. And the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will highlight this weekend’s entertainment with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

