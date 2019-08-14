Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

In this newscast:
- Local early education providers explain what Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto reversal means to their programs,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says a Trump administration decision is expected soon on a road building rule affecting the Tongass National Forest,
- one of five candidates vying for two Juneau School Board seats withdraws,
- a local sportfish biologist shares some professional and personal insights ahead of the Golden North Salmon Derby that starts Friday,
- meanwhile a salmon derby based in Wrangell gets off to a slow start,
- the ferry Columbia capsizes a small skiff with its wake, and
- the short film “Who We Are” reflects on how coastal erosion affects Alaska Native villages.
Recent headlines
Candidate withdraws from Juneau’s school board raceAmanda Ryder notified the city clerk’s office Wednesday that she was dropping out. That leaves four candidates vying for two seats on the board.
State funding for early education restored, but services this year could still be affected“Plans have been put in place that it's hard to walk back from, because this was such a disruption," said Tlingit and Haida Head Start director Amber Frommherz.
Alaska’s “landless communities” discuss possibilities for settlementNearly 50 years ago, Native corporations were created and thousands of acres of land were transferred to each one. However, Alaska Natives from five communities were excluded from the settlement.
Veto blocks cruise funding for Marine ExchangeAlaska’s primary provider of real-time marine vessel tracking has lost 11% of its funding. That’s following a line item veto by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in the 2020 capital budget.