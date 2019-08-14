Newscast – Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

By August 14, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Local early education providers explain what Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto reversal means to their programs,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says a Trump administration decision is expected soon on a road building rule affecting the Tongass National Forest,
  • one of five candidates vying for two Juneau School Board seats withdraws,
  • a local sportfish biologist shares some professional and personal insights ahead of the Golden North Salmon Derby that starts Friday,
  • meanwhile a salmon derby based in Wrangell gets off to a slow start,
  • the ferry Columbia capsizes a small skiff with its wake, and
  • the short film “Who We Are” reflects on how coastal erosion affects Alaska Native villages.
0

Wait, what did happen this week?

Cut through the slog and get straight to the point with insightful (and entertaining) Alaska news from The Signal, hand-crafted and delivered to your inbox weekly.

Recent headlines

X