Newscast – Friday, Aug. 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- Authorities identified the scientist who died during a research dive Wednesday in Glacier Bay National Park,
- Newtok residents prepare to their new home in Mertarvik,
- Nome’s busiest cruise ship tourism season ever gets underway,
- and the Sitka Sound Science Center is studying disposable crab pots.
Recent headlines
Alaska Native corporation CIRI endorses Dunleavy recall effortThe board of directors of Cook Inlet Region Inc., or CIRI, announced Thursday that they support the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Summer heat accelerates Alaska peony harvestTypically, Alaska peony growers have a window of time when the flowers aren’t being harvested anywhere else in the world. But this summer’s record-breaking heat led to an early and fast harvest, leaving farmers here wondering what the future will bring.
Director of Kodiak College resigns due to state budget cutsThe newly-appointed director of Kodiak College informed the college on July 31 that she would not fill the post due to budget cuts to Alaska's public universities.
Recent missile launch alerts direct Fort Greely residents, workers to take shelterFort Greely's missile defense complex has declared five "shelter in place" alerts over the past two weeks. The alerts coincided with recent North Korean missile tests.