Molly of Denali comes to KTOO!

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, August 9th, 2019.
On Friday’s episode, actress Sovereign Bill and creative producer Princess Daazhraii Johnson of the PBS Kids animated show Molly of Denali will be here to discuss their roles on the show and the significance of having Native Alaskan characters on mainstream TV. Members of the AmeriCorps national service program currently stationed in Juneau will be here to share their experiences with us, and we’ll also speak to pioneering biologist Ebett Siddon, awardee of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy decision on PFD could affect timing of dividend paymentIf Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoes the $1,600 PFD the Legislature passed, Alaskans could receive dividends later than normal this year.
Red flag warning, burn ban issued for Juneau amid high windsThe National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Skagway, Gustavus and Juneau until 7 p.m. Thursday. The warning means that severe fire weather conditions are underway.
Alaska ferry workers union explains why strike happened — and what workers gained from itThis summer, the Alaska Marine Highway System weathered its first strike in more than 40 years. So what did the ferry workers union win?
Alaska state Sen. Chris Birch dies at 68Birch died Wednesday after suffering heart complications, according to his family. In his work as a lawmaker, Birch spoke about taking the long view in policymaking.