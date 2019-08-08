Molly of Denali comes to KTOO!

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, August 9th, 2019.

On Friday’s episode, actress Sovereign Bill and creative producer Princess Daazhraii Johnson of the PBS Kids animated show Molly of Denali will be here to discuss their roles on the show and the significance of having Native Alaskan characters on mainstream TV. Members of the AmeriCorps national service program currently stationed in Juneau will be here to share their experiences with us, and we’ll also speak to pioneering biologist Ebett Siddon, awardee of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

