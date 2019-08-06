Mind Over Matter – August 5, 2019

Host Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Elsa Demeksa discuss the art and philosophy of Hula.
The Art and Philosophy of Hula, Part 1:
The Art and Philosophy of Hula, Part 2:
Recent headlines
-
State seeks new study of Alaska Psychiatric Institute privatizationWhile Alaska's state-owned psychiatric hospital has renewed federal certification, it still struggles to recruit staff and increase capacity.
-
Stranded Alaska ferry visitors keep busy by painting fenceThe couple offered their services to the cathedral in downtown Kodiak and took up an invitation to paint.
-
Alaska seeks review of options for psychiatric facilityState health department officials want to take another look at options for running Alaska's state-owned psychiatric facility, including privatization.
-
Questions remain as Amazon charges online sales tax in NomeIn the beginning of this year, Amazon started applying local sales tax to municipalities in Alaska. According to the City of Nome, the online company first contacted them in late 2018.