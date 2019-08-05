Newscast – Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

  • State ferries resumed sailing following the ratification of a contract by striking members of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s largest union.
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration extended a no-bid contract awarded to a relative of a major financial supporter of the governor.
  • A lawsuit brought by a former police detective against the City of Sitka is going before a mediator and could be settled out of court.
  • A related case concerning a former Sitka police detective who filed a sexual harassment suit against the city remains on track for trial next spring.
  • A new species of deer are moving into parts of Alaska, including the Upper Lynn Canal.
  • The federally chartered Denali Commission is awaiting results of an investigation into the conduct of one of its staff members.
  • A light earthquake was felt in the greater Anchorage area, and officials say it was an aftershock from the Nov. 30 magnitude 7.1 quake that rocked the city.
