Newscast – Monday, Aug. 5, 2019

In this newscast:
- State ferries resumed sailing following the ratification of a contract by striking members of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s largest union.
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration extended a no-bid contract awarded to a relative of a major financial supporter of the governor.
- A lawsuit brought by a former police detective against the City of Sitka is going before a mediator and could be settled out of court.
- A related case concerning a former Sitka police detective who filed a sexual harassment suit against the city remains on track for trial next spring.
- A new species of deer are moving into parts of Alaska, including the Upper Lynn Canal.
- The federally chartered Denali Commission is awaiting results of an investigation into the conduct of one of its staff members.
- A light earthquake was felt in the greater Anchorage area, and officials say it was an aftershock from the Nov. 30 magnitude 7.1 quake that rocked the city.
Recent headlines
-
Questions remain as Amazon charges online sales tax in NomeIn the beginning of this year, Amazon started applying local sales tax to municipalities in Alaska. According to the City of Nome, the online company first contacted them in late 2018.
-
In the aftermath of the strike, Petersburg ferry workers speak out on budget cutsThe ferry union strike might be over, but some Petersburg ferry workers are still concerned about the state cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway System and other services.
-
U.S. Department of Justice awards $5M to Alaska Native tribes for law enforcementA recent media report said that one in three rural Alaska villages lacked any kind of law enforcement. Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited the Y-K Delta to see the public safety crisis firsthand.
-
Anchorage police shoot man they say pointed a BB gun at officersAnchorage police say officers fired on a man who pointed a BB gun at them Monday morning.