Juneau police officer shoots suspect in domestic assault

A Juneau police officer shot and injured a man suspected of a domestic violence assault.
The 29-year-old injured suspect was medically evacuated to Seattle.
Police shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday received calls that a man was harming a woman inside a vehicle parked at a grocery store parking lot.
Dispatchers sent over an ambulance when witnesses said the man was preventing the woman from leaving with a chokehold.
Arriving officers ordered the man out of the vehicle. Police say he did not comply, and when they tried to physically remove him, he resisted and armed himself with a knife.
One officer fired his weapon and the suspect was struck twice.
The man and woman were taken by ambulance to Bartlett Regional Hospital.
Responding officers were put on administrative leave.
Recent headlines
-
In the aftermath of the strike, Petersburg ferry workers speak out on budget cutsThe ferry union strike might be over, but some Petersburg ferry workers are still concerned about the state cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway System and other services.
-
U.S. Department of Justice awards $5M to Alaska Native tribes for law enforcementA recent media report said that one in three rural Alaska villages lacked any kind of law enforcement. Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited the Y-K Delta to see the public safety crisis firsthand.
-
Anchorage police shoot man they say pointed a BB gun at officersAnchorage police say officers fired on a man who pointed a BB gun at them Monday morning.
-
Mule deer, white-tailed deer expand range into AlaskaNew species of deer are moving into parts of Alaska, including the Upper Lynn Canal. Alaska Department of Fish and Game is gathering information on these ungulates.