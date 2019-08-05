Juneau police officer shoots suspect in domestic assault

A Juneau police officer shot and injured a man suspected of a domestic violence assault.

The 29-year-old injured suspect was medically evacuated to Seattle.

Police shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday received calls that a man was harming a woman inside a vehicle parked at a grocery store parking lot.

Dispatchers sent over an ambulance when witnesses said the man was preventing the woman from leaving with a chokehold.

Arriving officers ordered the man out of the vehicle. Police say he did not comply, and when they tried to physically remove him, he resisted and armed himself with a knife.

One officer fired his weapon and the suspect was struck twice.

The man and woman were taken by ambulance to Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Responding officers were put on administrative leave.

