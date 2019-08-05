Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
In the aftermath of the strike, Petersburg ferry workers speak out on budget cutsThe ferry union strike might be over, but some Petersburg ferry workers are still concerned about the state cuts to the Alaska Marine Highway System and other services.
U.S. Department of Justice awards $5M to Alaska Native tribes for law enforcementA recent media report said that one in three rural Alaska villages lacked any kind of law enforcement. Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited the Y-K Delta to see the public safety crisis firsthand.
Anchorage police shoot man they say pointed a BB gun at officersAnchorage police say officers fired on a man who pointed a BB gun at them Monday morning.
Mule deer, white-tailed deer expand range into AlaskaNew species of deer are moving into parts of Alaska, including the Upper Lynn Canal. Alaska Department of Fish and Game is gathering information on these ungulates.