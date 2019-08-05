Juneau Afternoon on summer schedule

Juneau Afternoon is on its summer schedule of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. In its place, enjoy Hidden Brain on Mondays, and Splendid Table on Tuesdays. Folk Alley plays at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in this Monday at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 for a new episode of Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder.

0

We get it. There’s a lot going on.

Insightful (and entertaining) context for Alaska news from The Signal, the free Alaska news email you’ll wish came more than once a week.

Recent headlines

X