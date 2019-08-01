Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

In this newscast:

  • Signature gathering to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy launches around the state,
  • coastal community residents sound off on the Alaska Marine Highway System’s stripped down winter ferry schedule,
  • the filing period opens Friday for Juneau’s Oct. 1 municipal elections,
  • Douglas Highway water main work is expected to shift traffic delays toward the Douglas roundabout,
  • Pacific walruses are making their earliest appearances on northwest Alaska beaches due to sea ice receding early, and
  • the pilot of single-propeller plane shocks drivers in Washington state with an emergency landing on a busy road.
