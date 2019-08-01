Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

In this newscast:
- Signature gathering to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy launches around the state,
- coastal community residents sound off on the Alaska Marine Highway System’s stripped down winter ferry schedule,
- the filing period opens Friday for Juneau’s Oct. 1 municipal elections,
- Douglas Highway water main work is expected to shift traffic delays toward the Douglas roundabout,
- Pacific walruses are making their earliest appearances on northwest Alaska beaches due to sea ice receding early, and
- the pilot of single-propeller plane shocks drivers in Washington state with an emergency landing on a busy road.
Recent headlines
Change of opinion: AEDC projects 3 more years of recession in AnchorageThe Anchorage Economic Development Corporation report says funding cuts from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes will exacerbate the recession.
CBJ warns Douglas drivers to prepare for delays as construction continuesThe City and Borough of Juneau says water main construction along the Douglas Highway will shift toward the roundabout and Cordova Street on Friday or Saturday.
Stranded by Alaska’s ferry strike, a Juneau pretzel baker is turning a profit in HainesThe original plan was to return to Juneau after the Southeast Alaska State Fair. But with no ferries running, the Peterson's Pretzels truck is stuck in Haines. And business is booming.
Northern Dynasty stock jumps after EPA withdraws proposed Pebble restrictionsThe company responsible for the proposed Pebble Mine saw a 60% surge in share price Tuesday. The surge comes on the heels of a recent EPA decision favorable to the project's development.