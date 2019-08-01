CBJ warns Douglas drivers to prepare for delays as construction continues

The City and Borough of Juneau says construction along the Douglas Highway will shift toward the roundabout and Cordova Street Friday or Saturday, depending on how quickly work progresses.

Admiralty Construction has been replacing the water main along the route since June.

Work farther south on the highway caused traffic to back up along the Douglas Bridge and into downtown Juneau last month. The city met with the contractor after the worst of the traffic in July to figure out how to avoid significant delays.

City engineer Alan Steffert said the city and the construction company are working together to prevent traffic from being stopped for long periods.

“It will cause delays, there’s no way around it,” Steffert said. “But we don’t want the delays we had before.”

Steffert said the crew hopes to finish work by the end of the month.

According to the city, traffic will be reduced to one lane for most of the day while the next phase is underway. That’s likely to cause delays during rush hour, although crews plan to leave two lanes open for part of the morning and evening commutes.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

