CBJ warns Douglas drivers to prepare for delays as construction continues

The City and Borough of Juneau says construction along the Douglas Highway will shift toward the roundabout and Cordova Street Friday or Saturday, depending on how quickly work progresses.
Admiralty Construction has been replacing the water main along the route since June.
Work farther south on the highway caused traffic to back up along the Douglas Bridge and into downtown Juneau last month. The city met with the contractor after the worst of the traffic in July to figure out how to avoid significant delays.
City engineer Alan Steffert said the city and the construction company are working together to prevent traffic from being stopped for long periods.
“It will cause delays, there’s no way around it,” Steffert said. “But we don’t want the delays we had before.”
Steffert said the crew hopes to finish work by the end of the month.
According to the city, traffic will be reduced to one lane for most of the day while the next phase is underway. That’s likely to cause delays during rush hour, although crews plan to leave two lanes open for part of the morning and evening commutes.
Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Recent headlines
-
Change of opinion: AEDC projects 3 more years of recession in AnchorageThe Anchorage Economic Development Corporation report says funding cuts from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s line-item vetoes will exacerbate the recession.
-
Stranded by Alaska’s ferry strike, a Juneau pretzel baker is turning a profit in HainesThe original plan was to return to Juneau after the Southeast Alaska State Fair. But with no ferries running, the Peterson's Pretzels truck is stuck in Haines. And business is booming.
-
Northern Dynasty stock jumps after EPA withdraws proposed Pebble restrictionsThe company responsible for the proposed Pebble Mine saw a 60% surge in share price Tuesday. The surge comes on the heels of a recent EPA decision favorable to the project's development.
-
Potential coffee shop robbery turns into car chase after barista fires warning shotJuneau police say a man walked up to The Grind coffee shop around 4:18 a.m. Wednesday and told the barista he was going to rob her. As he returned from getting a wrench out of his car, she fired a warning shot into the air.