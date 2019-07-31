Throwback Thursday – 1969

Ben Brown hosts Thursday August 1, 2019
We’ll get updates on activities for the month of August from the Juneau Public Libraries, and we’ll also hear about Stonewall Meets Woodstock, a celebration planned for Friday’s block party that commemorates the 50th anniversary of both Woodstock and the Stonewall Riots, the event that launched the gay rights movement in the US.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
