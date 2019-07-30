Showdown at the Gold Town

Ben Brown hosts on Wednesday July 24, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, we’ll hear about Southeast by Southwest, a concert and fundraiser for local musicians happening this Friday. Wildlife Roundup is back; we’ll get the latest news on animal activity in Alaska for August. Veterans for Peace will share details about their public vigil, and we’ll meet the featured artist for the month of August at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JACC).

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

