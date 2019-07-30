Showdown at the Gold Town

Ben Brown hosts on Wednesday July 24, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, we’ll hear about Southeast by Southwest, a concert and fundraiser for local musicians happening this Friday. Wildlife Roundup is back; we’ll get the latest news on animal activity in Alaska for August. Veterans for Peace will share details about their public vigil, and we’ll meet the featured artist for the month of August at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center (JACC).
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Recent headlines
-
As ferry strike continues, communities must find alternativesCommunities that depend on the Alaska Marine Highway System are making some pricey choices while they wait for the strike to conclude.
-
Legislature passes capital budget funding, $1,600 PFD, veto reversalsGov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s glad the capital budget funding passed. But he called the veto reversals and lower PFD "a disappointment."
-
Alaska ferry workers strike continues into 6th day while union, state ‘working through’ issuesState and union representatives met this weekend with a federal mediator to discuss contract negotiations.
-
Off-duty Juneau officer arrested for DUI after crashJuneau police officer Brent Bartlett was arrested while off-duty Sunday evening after his truck collided with another truck on the North Douglas Highway.